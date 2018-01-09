Same-sex couples in Australia have been tying the knot for the first time.

Many chose to marry at the stroke on the country's first official day of marriage equality.

Although some special exemptions were granted last month, a law introducing marriage equality has now come into full effect.

Across the country today, people are celebrating the love & commitment of #LGBTI couples and the role we all played in shaping Australia as a fairer & more equal place #MarriageEquality #LoveWon pic.twitter.com/jJQ46wfgvf — Anna Brown (@AnnaHRLC) January 9, 2018

Australia joins more than two dozen other countries that allow same-sex weddings.

An historic but non-binding postal survey saw Australian voters back marriage by 61.6%.

It prompted Australian lawmakers to quickly introduce legislation, following more than 20 failed efforts in the past.