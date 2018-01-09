It comes following an historic postal vote last year

Same-sex couples in Australia have been tying the knot for the first time.

Many chose to marry at the stroke on the country's first official day of marriage equality.

Although some special exemptions were granted last month, a law introducing marriage equality has now come into full effect.

Australia joins more than two dozen other countries that allow same-sex weddings.

An historic but non-binding postal survey saw Australian voters back marriage by 61.6%. 

It prompted Australian lawmakers to quickly introduce legislation, following more than 20 failed efforts in the past.