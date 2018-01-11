A court has heard a man went shopping in Dundrum hours after he had murdered a musician on the South Circular Road in Dublin.

24-year-old Charles Cleary, of no fixed address but originally from the Rathfarnham area, stabbed Leo Carolan to death in October 2016.

The crime scene the day Leo Carolan was stabbed to death | Image: Stephanie Grogan

He also stabbed Ludovic Thomas during the same attack and stole €14,000.

Cleary, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to the mandatory life term in prison for murder.

He was also sentenced to 15 years in jail for the attempt on Mr Thomas’s life.

Speaking outside court, Mr Thomas - who is from Switzerland - thanked the people who saved his life on the South Circular Road that day.

From the Central Criminal Court, Stephanie Grogan reports: