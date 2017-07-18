The Central Criminal Court has heard shotgun cartridges were found in the home of a Limerick biker accused of murdering a rival club member.

Alan McNamara from Mountfune in Murroe is accused of murdering Andrew O’Donoghue outside the Road Tramps Motorcycle Club two years ago.

Shortly after Road Tramps member Andrew O’Donoghue was shot at point blank range at the gates to their clubhouse, Gardaí secured a warrant to search the home of Caballeros member Alan ‘Cookie’ McNamara.

The court heard a shotgun cartridge was found in a cabinet at the foot of his bed and four more were found in a bedside locker.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr McNamara used a sawn-off shotgun to murder Mr O’Donoghue in retaliation for an assault the previous day that was followed by an alleged threat outside his home in front of his family.

Yesterday, Mr McNamara’s wife Mary said three of the Road Tramps pulled up with a gun and threatened to burn their house down.

She said she’s been living in fear ever since.

Her son Robert Cusack is also on trial. He's accused of taking the gun off his step father and hiding it in a wooded area behind his home.