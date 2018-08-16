The High Court has ordered the housing activists occupying a vacant Dublin property to leave by tomorrow morning.

The groups took over the home in Summerhill Parade in the north inner city last week, saying they wanted to highlight the housing crisis.

They were accused of trespassing by the building's owners who sought injunctions to have them removed.

Today the High Court ruled that the activists must leave by 8am tomorrow.

Demonstrators have been calling for vacant land and properties to be put under public ownership.

In a demonstration outside the court today, they voiced their frustration with the Taoiseach and Housing Minister: