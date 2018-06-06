The Special Criminal Court has been shown CCTV footage of the moment Gareth Hutch was shot dead outside his apartment complex in Dublin.

The 36-year-old nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was attacked while getting into his car on the morning of May 24th 2016.

Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin 1, Regina Keogh from Avondale House, Dublin 1 and her brother Jonathan deny murdering Gareth Hutch.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr Keogh, of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1 was one of two gunmen who carried out the attack.

His sister and Mr. Fox are accused of being part of a joint enterprise in that they allegedly played a role in the planning and execution of the killing.

All three deny the charges.

CCTV footage captured the moment Mr Hutch was shot and it was shown to the three judges of the non-jury court today.

It shows two men approaching him at 9.53am on May 24th 2016 as he moves to get into his car outside his home at Avondale House.

Prosecuting barrister Paul Burns said they appear to have objects in their hands which they point at him before he falls to the ground.

The court heard yesterday that Mr Hutch died after being shot four times from the same gun.