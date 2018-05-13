The Tánaiste has dismissed using technology infrastructure on the border issue post Brexit.

Simon Coveney has said the use of drones or scanning systems cannot be allowed at the border.

He's also reiterated his call for a shared customs area.

This morning on the @MarrShow, Tánaiste @simoncoveney discusses #Brexit priorities and concerns with @bbcnickrobinson. The Tánaiste also sent his best wishes to @AndrewMarr9 for a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/CXHawq1lvS — Embassy of Ireland (@IrelandEmbGB) May 13, 2018

Speaking to the BBC, he said the UK government must honour agreements that have already been reached.

"Let's not forget what's been agreed in these negotiations to date: because last December there was a clear agreement that the British prime minister signed up to that there would be no border infrastructure of any kind on the island of Ireland and no related checks or controls.

"That means we're not talking about cameras and scanning systems and drones here - it means we're talking about a political solution that allows for regulatory alignment in a way that prevents the need for border infrastructure".