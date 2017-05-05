Housing Minister Simon Coveney says he does not support proposals that would allow abortion on demand in Ireland.

The Citizens' Assembly last month recommended that unrestricted legal abortion be introduced here.

Minister Coveney says any referendum on the 8th amendment could potentially run on the same day as one on voting rights.

But he says he is personally uneasy about what the Assembly has called for:

