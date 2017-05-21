The Fine Gael leadership candidate Simon Coveney says he would ditch plans to abolish the Universal Social Charge if elected Taoiseach, in favour of changes to tax bands.

With over 60% of the Fine Gael parliamentary party backing Leo Varadkar, the Housing Minister today tried to reboot his campaign with the launch of a policy document.

Coveney's USC plan would overturn current government policy.



He also wants to establish an anti-corruption and transparency commission which would have the powers of a high court judge and would investigate whistle-blower claims and alleged corruption.

His plan also includes developing 'green' cities, bridging the uran/rural divide, and developing a post-Brexit economy.





Coveney aimed a number of jibes at rival Leo Varadkar.



Earlier, the Social Protection Minister started his first day of campaigning at a 5k road race in Dublin.

Simon Coveney joked that he too gets up early in the morning and occasionally runs 5k.



