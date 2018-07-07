A young man has lost his life in a crash in county Meath overnight.

The 21 year old front seat passenger was killed when the car he was travelling in crashed at Gibbstown in Navan at around 4 o'clock this morning.

The driver - a 23 year old man - was injured and has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators are examining the scene this morning which remains closed off and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.