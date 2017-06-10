The creator of the Hawaiian pizza has died.

Greek immigrant Sam Panopoulos began putting ham and canned pineapple on pizzas at his Canadian restaurant in 1962.

He said it was originally for fun, but soon spread around the world.

He was 83.

The Hawaiin divided opinion over whether fruit belonged on a pizza but most are agreed the creation should be marked.....with free pizza.

@Dominos_UK you should be giving out free Hawaiian pizza. pic.twitter.com/eHLtv8DJ3X — Martin (@BloggingMartin) June 10, 2017