Criticism After Blogger Cautioned By Gardaí
Ministers have been accused of using gardaí as their personal police, in the Dáil chamber this afternoon.
It follows the detention of a blogger while travelling through Dublin Airport last week.
The blogger was cautioned over a blog post questioning the personal business dealings of the Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.
A spokesperson for the minister confirmed earlier this week that a garda complaint had been made.
Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger says the role of the gardaí is "sinister."
"In the blog she merely raised issues with the minister's dealings in a bankrupt company in 2009.
"Is it now Government policy to attack anybody who criticises anyone in the Government on social media in this very sinister way?".