Ministers have been accused of using gardaí as their personal police, in the Dáil chamber this afternoon.

It follows the detention of a blogger while travelling through Dublin Airport last week.

The blogger was cautioned over a blog post questioning the personal business dealings of the Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.

A spokesperson for the minister confirmed earlier this week that a garda complaint had been made.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger says the role of the gardaí is "sinister."

"In the blog she merely raised issues with the minister's dealings in a bankrupt company in 2009.

"Is it now Government policy to attack anybody who criticises anyone in the Government on social media in this very sinister way?".