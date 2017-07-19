Ryanair is calling for an end to "repeated delays" to a second runway at Dublin Airport.

It's asking the Attorney-General's department to speed up legislation, so the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) can monitor noise regulation.

It claims this is "vital and urgent" infrastructure, as runway capacity at Dublin is full at peak times.

The carrier says the runway is critical to continued growth, especially in the run up to - and after - Brexit.

Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary says: "Ryanair is unable to base additional aircraft at Dublin because there are no spare slots in the early morning for additional departures.

""We call on the Government, the Department of Transport, and the Attorney-General's office to explain these repeated delays and confirm when this necessary noise legislation will be implemented by statutory instrument to allow Dublin's second runway to proceed."

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission to build a 3,110 metre runway - known as North Runway - in 2007.

But it was put on hold due to the economic downturn.