It's five years since Michael Bublé played Dublin, and he's come a long way from his debut Irish performance, when he played to 1200 people at the Olympia.

Now he's in the capital, and gearing up for a fully-seated Croke Park spectacular.

He's been out of the public eye for a time as his son Noah recovered from cancer, and he's not one bit nervous after such a trying time;

Michael Buble says he has some surprises in store for his Croke Park gig tomorrow night.



The Canadian crooner plays his first concert in Dublin for five years.

What a charmer, he said Croke Park would be heaven after some tough years pic.twitter.com/jNAvnfEi0k — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 6, 2018



Its the first stop in a summer series, and Michael says hes excited;

