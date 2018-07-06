Michael Buble ahead of Croke Park Gig

 

It's five years since Michael Bublé played Dublin, and he's come a long way from his debut Irish performance, when he played to 1200 people at the Olympia.

Now he's in the capital, and gearing up for a fully-seated Croke Park spectacular.

He's been out of the public eye for a time as his son Noah recovered from cancer, and he's not one bit nervous after such a trying time;

Michael Buble says he has some surprises in store for his Croke Park gig tomorrow night.

The Canadian crooner plays his first concert in Dublin for five years.


Its the first stop in a summer series, and Michael says hes excited;
 

 