Gardaí and the PSNI have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing teenager.



17 year old Aoife O'Hare from Cookstown, was last seen in Dungannon yesterday morning.



It's believed she travelled to Dublin, and her family are increasingly concerned for her welfare.



Aoife is described as 5'2" in height, with long light-brown/blonde hair.



When last seen was wearing a blue jumper with pink writing, black trousers and carrying a cream coloured satchel.

Anyone with information about Aoife should contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-6668000, or The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.

