A cross-border ferry from Co Down to Co Louth has had to cancel its first ever sailing because of bad weather.

The Scenic Carlingford Ferry - which goes from Greencastle to Greenore - has been almost 50 years in the making.

The service has created 18 new jobs, and was set to operate every day on the half hour.

But the operator says that due to severe weather conditions today, it'll sail for the first time at 10.00am tomorrow.

Tickets for cars and small vans start from €6.50, while foot passengers and cyclists will pay €1.35.