Commemorative events are taking place in County Tipperary today to mark the centenary of the event widely recognised as the first action of the War of Independence.

Two RIC officers were killed by members of the Third Tipperary Brigade of the IRA in the Soloheadbeg Ambush 100 years ago.

The policemen were transporting gelignite to a quarry in the area near Limerick Junction.

The ambush was carried out on January 21st 1919 - 100 years ago tomorrow.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan laid a wreath at the Tipperary memorial in remembrance of all who suffered and died during the struggle for independence.

I commend all involved – @TipperaryCoCo , Solohead Parish Centenary Committee, Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee – for their responsible approach to remembrance of all those whose lives were altered by the events that took place here, 100 years ago. pic.twitter.com/QTcT5YYoNS — ⚖️Josepha Madigan (@josephamadigan) January 20, 2019

“We are no longer at war with our past," she told the gathering.

"We can commemorate it in its entirety.

"We can honour all those who fought, without forgetting those who died, because we live in an Irish Republic that cherishes all its political traditions."

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan speaking at the Soloheadbeg commemoration

Tim Hanley, spokesperson for the commemoration, said representatives from all those impacted by the attack have been invited to attend:

“Today we want it to be an inclusive event,” he said.

“So we have invited the families of all the 12 parties that were there on the day of the ambush.

“Including the two RIC officers, the eight IRA volunteers and the two council workers that were present at the ambush.”

I commend all involved – @TipperaryCoCo , Solohead Parish Centenary Committee, Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee – for their responsible approach to remembrance of all those whose lives were altered by the events that took place here, 100 years ago. pic.twitter.com/QTcT5YYoNS — ⚖️Josepha Madigan (@josephamadigan) January 20, 2019

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív – the grandson of revolutionary leader and former Irish President, Éamon de Valera – is also speaking at the event.

A mass of remembrance took place at Solohead Church this morning ahead of the formal commemoration ceremony.