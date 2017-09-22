People are being encouraged to explore their own towns and cities for culture night.

Galleries, music venues and public buildings are throwing open their doors at over 15 hundred locations all over the country.

It allows people experience arts and culture in their own community.

Culture vultures are being advised to plan their night in advance, with over 3 thousand free events taking place.

Kim Buckley has a preview of what's in store.

Culture vultures are being advised to plan ahead with the app that's available to download.

With the full programme of events also available on culturenight.ie