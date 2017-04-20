People who cycle to work could be halving their risk of getting cancer.

The biggest study of its kind looked at the commuting habits of a quarter of a million people over five years

The study published in the British Medical Journal says if you want to live longer then you should hop on your bike.

Damien O'Tuama, cycling co-ordinator with cyclist.ie and An Taisce has been welcoming the results.

He says studies like this should "inform cycling policy" and make it "safer and more accessible for people".

He added that things like cargo bikes can massively improve quality of life.

The scientists at Glasgow University found that regular cyclists can reduce their risk of cancer and heart disease by almost half while cyclists are at a 41 percent lower risk of premature death than those who drive or take public transport.

With the introduction of bike hire schemes and more cycle lanes there are more people taking to two wheels than ever before.

Nicole Gernon has this report: