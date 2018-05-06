The DUP leader Arlene Foster says the North doesn't need to stay within the Customs Union to have a free flow of trade with Ireland.

She's been speaking on the Andrew Marr show on the BBC today and backs up Theresa May's claims on how they will exit the EU.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote in The Sun on Sunday about her "absolute determination to make a success of Brexit, by leaving the single market and customs union".

The UK government has said it is leaving the customs union but ministers have not yet agreed what will come next.

Arlene Foster called on the EU to bring a more practical approach to tackling the issue.

She says people in the UK voted to leave the customs union as part of Brexit.