The DUP says no deal has yet been reached with the Conservatives to keep British Prime Minister Theresa May in power.

Yesterday Downing Street released a statement saying an "outline agreement has been reached" - but sources say that this was released in error.

The DUP says discussions will continue next week.

Sky News correspondent David Blevins is in Belfast and says nothing has been agreed:

Meanwhile, Fianna Fail says any UK coalition involving the DUP will need 'careful monitoring'.

Foreign Affairs Spokesman is Darragh O'Brien: