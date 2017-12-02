Even the hardest of hearts melted last night the moment a returning soldier surprised his children.

The Late Late Toy Show captured imaginations last night with many saying it gave us the TV moment of the year.

Adam and Kayla Burke from Middleton, Co. Cork were reunited with their dad Sergeant Graham Burke.

Sergeant Burke returned home from Mali where he has been completing his 6th tour of duty peacekeeping, to surpirse his children who were showing off their toys.

This is the moment when he was unwrapped and has everyone talking:

See the full video here: