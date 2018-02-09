A man dressed head to toe in Daffodils is urging people to dig deep for the Irish Cancer Society.



The charity is launching its annual fundraiser which takes place on the 23rd of March.



There are currently 165,000 people living with cancer in Ireland - 40 thousand more will be diagnosed this year.



James Gilleran AKA 'The Daff Man' has been raising funds in his Daffodil costume for the past ten years on Dublin's O'Connell Street, he says Daffodil Day is vital to raise funds for patients:



