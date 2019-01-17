A woman who has learned her foetus has a fatal foetal abnormality has been denied an abortion.

TD's Ruth Coppinger and Brid Smith told the Dáil this afternoon that they'd been contacted by the woman.

The woman has said that this is not what she voted for in last year's abortion referendum.

In May, the nation voted by 66.4 per cent to 33.6 per cent in favoiur of repealing the 8th amendment, with abortion services in place since January 1st.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the case was a matter for doctors and that the law is very clear.

Deputy Ruth Coppinger described the allegations in the Dáil earlier.

The Solidarity TD said "I've been contacted by a woman who has a fatal foetal abnormality that has been certified by 2 consultants, and now it appears the board of the Coombe Hospital is refusing her constitutional right - that we all voted for - to have an abortion at a time she chooses".

She added "Instead they have told her that she must wait another 4 weeks to see if there's a spontaneous miscarriage".

NWCI comments on Dail statements and media reports of case of a woman denied an abortion https://t.co/jF7dkZBOaL — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) January 17, 2019

Orla O’Connor, Director of the National Women's Council of Ireland has called on the Department of Health to intervene "so that the woman can access the medical services provided in law and supported by her doctors. Further, the Master of the Coombe Hospital must provide immediate clarity on the position of the Hospital in providing for a termination.”

"The National Women’s Council of Ireland has always advocated for a women centred health service and there is an overwhelmingly mandate for pregnant women and girls to be treated with respect and compassion."