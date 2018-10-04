The Dáil will vote on a motion today to declare the housing and homelessness crisis a national emergency.

The People Before Profit motion has the support of all opposition parties - after Fianna Fáil indicated it would vote in favour yesterday.

The bill calls for a doubling of capital expenditure on public and affordable housing and "aggressive measures" to bring vacant properties back into use.

It comes after thousands of people took to the streets yesterday demanding a radical change in the Government's housing policy.



