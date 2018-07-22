Customers aren't happy

Irish Virgin Media customers are losing a number of channels due to a dispute over pay.

The UKTV Group say the media company wanted to pay "significantly less" for their channels on the platform.

The company says it's disappointed for the millions affected in the UK and Ireland - but insists it "couldn’t afford to take such a huge pay cut".

The change means stations such as Dave, Gold and Alibi have been taken off Virgin's channel list.

However, Virgin say they're instead introducing four new CBS channels for customers.

 Customers have been expressing their anger on social media using #savedave

 