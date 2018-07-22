Irish Virgin Media customers are losing a number of channels due to a dispute over pay.

@UKTV has decided to cut off Virgin Media customers from its free channels like Dave.

We want to keep these on air. So, @UKTV – will you #saveDave? pic.twitter.com/nxc72x9usj — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) July 22, 2018

The UKTV Group say the media company wanted to pay "significantly less" for their channels on the platform.

The company says it's disappointed for the millions affected in the UK and Ireland - but insists it "couldn’t afford to take such a huge pay cut".

We’ve worked with @virginmedia since its launch in 2006. We’re so sorry for any viewers who are missing our channels, but we couldn’t afford to take such a huge pay cut. We are still available on @SkyUK, @BT_UK, @FreeviewTV, @Freesat_TV, @TalkTalkTV and @NOWTV. pic.twitter.com/FRnghOs72u — Official UKTV (@UKTV) July 21, 2018

The change means stations such as Dave, Gold and Alibi have been taken off Virgin's channel list.

Our reaction upon learning @VirginMedia are dropping Dave pic.twitter.com/DfRXY6sjZt — Dave (@davechannel) July 20, 2018

However, Virgin say they're instead introducing four new CBS channels for customers.

YOU GUYS ARE AWESOME. Thanks for all the messages today, let us know if you need any help and if you have concerns about your @virginmedia subscription it's best to message them directly. #SaveDave #DaveHashtag — Dave (@davechannel) July 20, 2018

Customers have been expressing their anger on social media using #savedave

What a poor show from @virginmedia. Haven’t even been contacted by them to inform me of the change. @davechannel is basically the only channel we watch. #savedave — Lewis Philpott (@pessimisticpie) July 20, 2018

But these are not the channels that we signed up for, you are changing a large percentage of the available channels without offering customers the choice of whether they want to pay for them.



Will you at least be allowing customers to change their subscription level? #savedave — David Broad (@_DavidBroad_) July 20, 2018