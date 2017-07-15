It's day two at Longitude in Dublin's Marlay Park and an estimated 40,000 festival goers are predicted to walk through the gates later today.



Today FM's Fergal D'Arcy

Yesterday Stormzy, Picture This and Dua Lipa took to the main stage with Picture This nipping over to play a secret gig in the forest at Today FM's tent in the woods.



If you're heading along to Day Two make sure to swing by, we've got a beauty salon for all your Hun festival needs, a photo booth and heaps more live performances.

You just never know who may show their faces....

Tonight's headline act The Weekend will be supported by 2016 Mercury Music Prize winner Skepta.

Gates open at 1.30pm and fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays.

It's going to be warm, and the advice is to keep hydrated and bring sun block - but make sure it fits in a small bag!

Met Eireann is warning festival goers to be prepared for warm muggy weather with the sunburn index expected to be high with temperatures set to reach around 24 degrees.