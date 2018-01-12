The trial of a 25-year-old man accused of murdering David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin, during a boxing weigh in, will resume this afternoon.

Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1 denies murder and the unlawful possession of assault rifles.

The court heard yesterday it would be alleged that a man wearing a flat cap and a man wearing a wig, entered the Regency Hotel on the 5th February 2016 through a laundry entrance

While three men – dressed as gardaí and carrying assault rifles – entered through the front entrance of the hotel.

The three judges were told they would hear evidence that panic broke out when gunfire was heard and David Byrne was shot twice as he ran towards the reception.

Then, as he lay there injured, it would be alleged a gunman shot him ‘calmly and coldly and ‘ in the head and body.

The trial – which is being heard at the non-jury Special Criminal Court – resumes this afternoon.