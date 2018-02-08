Changing the clocks every summer and winter could soon be a thing of the past.

The European Parliament has today voted in favour of a resolution to ask the European Commission to thoroughly examine 'summer-time arrangements' - and potentially come up with a proposal to change the biannual clock change.

MEPs in favour of the change say it now puts pressure firmly on the European Commission - which has in the past been reluctant to change the system.

Research suggests that even a one-hour time change twice a year might throw off your body clock, possibly affecting your health and safety, at least temporarily.

Here is an Italian MEP demonstrating turning back the clock in a debate about scrapping #daylightsaving. #eplenary @angelociocca #hourchange pic.twitter.com/ULBwuyHUJT — Georg von Harrach (@yourmeps) February 8, 2018

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly has been campaigning for the abolition of daylights saving time, and welcomed the results of today's vote: