No more springing forward and falling back!

Changing the clocks every summer and winter could soon be a thing of the past.

The European Parliament has today voted in favour of a resolution to ask the European Commission to thoroughly examine 'summer-time arrangements' - and potentially come up with a proposal to change the biannual clock change.

MEPs in favour of the change say it now puts pressure firmly on the European Commission - which has in the past been reluctant to change the system.

Research suggests that even a one-hour time change twice a year might throw off your body clock, possibly affecting your health and safety, at least temporarily.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly has been campaigning for the abolition of daylights saving time, and welcomed the results of today's vote: