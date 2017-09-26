A sentence we never thought we'd be writing, but here it goes...

Dealz has launched its own €1.50 sex toy range!

The extended 'Nooky' range includes a Finger Fun Stimulator, Vibrating Love Ring, Joy Ring, Sexual Vitality Supplements For Her, Supplement For Men and Pure Lube.

The discount store says 'Two in three women admit they feel embarrassed when stepping into a sex shop, so to counter this, we have unveiled a range of sex toys in sleek and discreet packaging available in stores nationwide.'

*Cue every Irish person in Dealz with their mam.