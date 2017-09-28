The Acting Garda Commissioner has defended the controversial re-opening of a garda station in Shane Ross' constituency.

However Donall Ó Cualáin also said they had recommended three other closed stations should be restored.

An interim report sent to the Government in June recommended four stations should be re-opened: Stepaside and Rush stations in Dublin, Donard in Wicklow and Leighlinbridge Station in Carlow.

But the Government has only acted to open Stepaside, which is in Minister Shane Ross' constituency.

Acting Commissioner Ó Cualáin says it was a garda decision, not a political one.

And he defended the decision to open Stepaside.

In a statement the Department of Justice says the interim garda report recommended opening Stepaside on a pilot basis, and that the final report was likely to recommend Rush, Donard, Leighlinbridge and two other stations be re-opened.