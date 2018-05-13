A ceremony has been held in Dublin to recognise and honour former servicemen and women in the Irish Defence Forces.

The Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, laid a wreath at the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

Veterans Day commemorations in Collins Barracks, Dublin | Image via @defenceforces on Twitter

He also inspected Irish UN Veterans Association personnel.

As part of Defence Forces Veterans Day, he was accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett.

Minister Kehoe inspects the Irish UN Veterans Association personnel on parade in Collins Barracks | Image via @defenceforces on Twitter

There was also a Defence Forces military equipment display.

This is the fifth such Veteran's Day - an event that's now held annually.