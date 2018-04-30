A group is turning unused phone boxes around the country into potential life-saving devices.

The Heart of Ireland project is fitting defibrillators into old boxes in towns and villages.

The aim of the project is to see the phone box, which was once the life line that kept families together, do that once again.

The rational behind the project is to make the locations of AEDs instantly recognisable.

The group is calling on community groups, CFR groups and Tidy Towns committees to bring a Phone Box AED to their area, to help increase people's awareness of where they are.

The first was opened back in November 2016 in Killarney.

The group says they hope to see a national roll out "over the next few years."

Damien Baker is from Heart of Ireland: "We're working on a project to see phone box defibrillators rolled out right across the country.

"A group of us from Killarney identified that there was a lack of awareness around the locations around where public access defibrillators are.

"We're working in partnership with groups all across the country to see public access Defibrillators placed in phone boxes (to) make people more aware of their locations".