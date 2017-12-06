A charity helping children who are sexually abused says the delay they face in accessing therapy is unacceptable.



CARI says one in five people is abused in childhood and they wait an average of five years for justice if their case is even heard.



Campaigners say the judicial process must be sped up for children who are abused.



Some of our listeners may find aspects of Juliette Gash's report disturbing;



Children facing years for therapy and justice after being sexually abused. Coming up at 1 @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/55qA3hvGS7 — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) December 6, 2017