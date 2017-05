Around 1,300 new mothers have been left without maternity pay for more than 4 weeks.



The delay has been caused by new systems which have been implemented at the Department of Social Protection.





Staff are now being trained to help process the €235 a week payment.

But it could be a number of weeks before the problem s fixed.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to Teresa Heeney CEO of Early childhood Ireland who says new parents can't afford to wait.