Demi Lovato is awake and with her family after being taken to hospital for a suspected overdose.

US media claims emergency services were called to the 25-year-old's home in LA yesterday. A representative says some of what's being reported is 'incorrect' - but has thanked fans for their support.

The singer has struggled with substance abuse for some time - and last month released a song called Sober - revealing she'd relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Ariana Grande and Ellen DeGeneres are among those who've been tweeting their support:

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018





i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018



