The days of paying a fortune for that wash, cut and blow dry are all but gone.

It's after a hair salon in Derry introduced gender neutral pricing, revealing the news on their website recently.

In a blog post RoCo said it’s been practice to charge more or less for a service based on a clients gender, rather than the length of hair. They believe that introducing one generic pricing system will help promote fairness and equality.

The salon believes that this gender neutral pricing system will be a huge hit, and hopes that other businesses will follow their example, making rates equal for both men and women.

From now on, clients will pay for the length of their hair, rather than for their specific gender. It means men with long hair will now pay the same as their female counterparts, while women with sort hair will save a lot of cash because they will be charged at at a lower rate.





Moral of the story - shorter hair means you save more money!