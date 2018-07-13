Irish Water has confirmed that overnight water restrictions will apply to almost every part of Dublin, as well as Bray in Co Wicklow, from Monday.

Pressure will be reduced between 10pm and 5am to manage demand amid the ongoing dry weather.

With no significant rain forecast and a drought warning extended until at least Wednesday, it's hoped the restrictions will help avoid widespread outages in the autumn.

The restrictions are described as 'level 2' - meaning that there will be no loss of supply, but people in some high ground or remote areas may see tap water reduced to a trickle.

Announcing the restrictions, Irish Water's Kate Gannon said: “Introducing restrictions was an option that Irish Water hoped could be avoided because of the inevitable impact on homes and businesses. The decision to lock down the restrictions to these areas was not taken lightly.

"If any customers are being adversely affected can they please call the Irish Water Customer Care line on 1850 278 278 and this will allow us to identify any areas where an undue impact is being felt.”

You can find a full list of affected areas below: