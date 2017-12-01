The wait is nearly over for children - and a lot of adults - as the Late Late Toy Show airs tonight.

The theme of this year's show is inspired by the Disney film, 'The Little Mermaid'.

Our reporter Juliette Gash was there to get a sneak peak ahead of tonight's show.

Image: Juliette Gash

Host Ryan Tubridy says: "This is going to be really special.

"I have wanted to do The Little Mermaid for the Toy Show for years and, at last, my ship has come in!

Image: Andres Poveda

"I can honestly say that it is like nothing you have ever seen on the show before and I think people are really going to enjoy it.

"There's something in it for absolutely everyone in the family.

"My costume is a sight to behold but I am loving everything about this year's opening."

Image: Andres Poveda

This year’s show boasts a cast with more than 200 performers and 28 toy testers taking part.

The children come from all over the country - with the youngest just four-years-old.

The Late Late Toy Show airs tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.