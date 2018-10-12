Drugs worth over €2.2 million have been seized at Dublin Airport and Rosslare Europort.

Cannabis resin worth an estimated street value of €403,000 was seized yesterday when a UK registered SUV was stopped and searched as it arrived in Rosslare from Cherbourg.

Detector dog Defor helped uncover the drugs in the chassis of the vehicle.

A man in his 40s from the UK was arrested at the scene and questioned at Wexford Garda Station.

In a separate operation, customs agents found 13kgs of heroin worth around €1.8m on a flight into Dublin Airport from Dubai last Saturday.

A man in his 20s was remanded in custody in relation to the find, and will appear before the court on October 25th.