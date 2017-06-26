A judge in Madrid has ruled that the body of the surrealist painter Salvador Dali should be exhumed.

The decision follows a paternity suit lodged with the Spanish courts, almost 3 decades after his death.

A woman who was born in the 1950s says her mother was the artist's maid, and they had a secret affair.

The judge has decided the only way to decide the case is by digging up Dali's remains and running DNA tests.

Dalí is buried in a crypt below the stage of the theatre and museum dedicated to his work in the Spanish town of Figueres.