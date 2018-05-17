The digital age of consent is set to be raised to 16.

Last night, the Government was defeated on its proposal for the age of digital consent to remain at 13.

TD's instead voted in favour of a Fianna Fáil and Labour amendment to set the age at 16, which was passed by 56 votes to 51.

Children's right groups had been calling for the age to remain at 13, saying it offers them more protection.

The change means that companies won't be able to store and process the data of people under the age of 16.

Great piece on why the Digital Age of Consent should be set at 13 - thanks to the @ChildRightsIRL , @ISPCCChildline and @Barnardos_IRL for stating the case so clearly https://t.co/mdMbLItm3S — CyberSafeIreland (@CyberSafeIE) May 15, 2018



