People with disabilities will protest outside the Dáil today, calling for equal rights.

It has been 10 years since the UN Convention on Rights for Disabled People.

It provides a framework to promote, protect and ensure the rights of all disabled people.

Ireland signed it in March 2007, but is now the last remaining EU member that still has to ratify it.

Campaigner Frank Larkin says disabled people are sick of being treated as second class citizens.

"Using public transport, I have to be lifted by two people on to the bus in order to use public transport.

"In 2017 in Ireland, that is just not acceptable", he said.