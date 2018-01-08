The Disclosures Tribunal resumes later this morning, with senior gardai among those due to give evidence first.

Former Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan is expected to be called to give evidence tomorrow, while former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald and Garda Whistleblower Maurice McCabe are pencilled in for next week.

This module of the Tribunal is examining whether the former Garda Commissioner relied upon false allegations of sexual abuse to discredit Garda Whistleblower Maurice McCabe at the O'Higgins Commission of Inquiry.

Former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald and officials from her department will appear before the tribunal this week and next to be questioned about their knowledge of any smear campaign.

The question of whether Frances Fitzgerald knew of the Garda legal strategy to discredit Sgt McCabe caused her to resign last November.

Maurice McCabe, meanwhile, is scheduled to appear before the Tribunal at the end of next week.

The Tribunal will also investigate contacts between gardaí and journalists, Government members and other relevant persons.