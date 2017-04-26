Do You Poo At Work?
Half of Irish people avoid pooing at work because they are too embarrassed.
A survey by V.I Poo - a toilet spray which launched in Ireland this month - has shown that some wait until they go home while others even escape to a nearby restaurant.
Other embarrassing places to go are a friend or partners's house - the gym or at a festival.
Irish people are also embarrassed to poo in public toilets on either a plane, train or bus.
Unsurprisingly woman are more embarrassed about everything poo related than men.