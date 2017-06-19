It seems Leo Varadkar was bowled over by the glamour of his visit to Number 10 today.

via GIPHY

It was his first foreign trip as Taoiseach and his first time ever in Downing Street.

And he said that as he arrived through the front door, there was a particular film scene that he just couldn't get out of his head...





via GIPHY

We say do it Leo.

DO IT!