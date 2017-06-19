Do it Leo!
It seems Leo Varadkar was bowled over by the glamour of his visit to Number 10 today.
It was his first foreign trip as Taoiseach and his first time ever in Downing Street.
And he said that as he arrived through the front door, there was a particular film scene that he just couldn't get out of his head...
Awaiting the arrival of @campaignforleo at @Number10gov for his first bilateral with @theresa_may pic.twitter.com/NWRLQCL8pb— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) June 19, 2017
We say do it Leo.
DO IT!