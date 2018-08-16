A Brazilian plastic surgeon known as Doctor Bumbum has been charged with murdering one of his patients.

Denis Furtado got his nickname because he's known for procedures to make women's bottoms bigger.

Lilian Calixto died after he allegedly used a larger dose of a chemical than is recommended.

The surgeon, went on the run for four days after performing an operation on 46 year old Ms. Calixto to enlarge her buttocks at his apartment in Barra de Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.