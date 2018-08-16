Doctor 'Bumbum' Charged With Murder
A Brazilian plastic surgeon known as Doctor Bumbum has been charged with murdering one of his patients.
Denis Furtado got his nickname because he's known for procedures to make women's bottoms bigger.
Lilian Calixto died after he allegedly used a larger dose of a chemical than is recommended.
The surgeon, went on the run for four days after performing an operation on 46 year old Ms. Calixto to enlarge her buttocks at his apartment in Barra de Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.
According to his charge sheet reported in local media, he allegedly used a larger dose of a chemical than what was advisable during the operation.
Furtado, who amassed 650,000 Instagram followers by posting pictures of his work, was arrested last month.
He is said to have used 300ml of PMMA - a synthetic resin known as acrylic glass filler - during the procedure, according to the police charge sheet, which said it was recommended to be used "in very small doses".
Furtado's mother Maria de Fatima Barros Furtado is also facing charges after she allegedly continued to practice and operate with her son after her medical license was taken away.
The surgeon's girlfriend, Renata Fernandes, and his maid, Rosilane Preiera da Silva, have also been arrested on suspicion of taking part in the operation.