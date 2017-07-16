Jodie Whittaker is the first actress to land the role

Jodie Whittaker will be the first woman to play the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

The Broadchurch actress has been revealed as the 13th Doctor in a new trailer for the long-running sci-fi show.


Many were suggesting that after 12 men it was time for a woman to take charge of the role. 

And social media was quick to give Jodie the thumbs up with some fun tweets.



Whittaker takes over from Peter Capaldi, who will make his final appearance in the Christmas special.

 