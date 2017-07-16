Jodie Whittaker will be the first woman to play the Time Lord in Doctor Who.



The Broadchurch actress has been revealed as the 13th Doctor in a new trailer for the long-running sci-fi show.

She is The Doctor and she saves people. JODIE WHITTAKER AS THE DOCTOR. #Doctor13 pic.twitter.com/amKS2ualgU — The Boy Who Waiting (@CleverWolfing) July 16, 2017





Many were suggesting that after 12 men it was time for a woman to take charge of the role.

And social media was quick to give Jodie the thumbs up with some fun tweets.

Welcome to the TARDIS, Jodie Whittaker. pic.twitter.com/WfT0lK8yX8 — Steven Schapansky (@Legopolis) July 16, 2017









Whittaker takes over from Peter Capaldi, who will make his final appearance in the Christmas special.