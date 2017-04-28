

A voice controlled camera that uses artificial intelligence to give fashion tips, rate outfits and suggest looks has been developed.

The style assistant is being pitched as the ultimate bedroom companion. Its called the Amazon Echo Look and it costs $200.

It will take full length images and short videos so outfits can be viewed from 360 degrees to help users choose their clobber. Its got four led's and a microphone to receive commands just like the Amazon Echo

The bot stands ready to offer objective advice before that all important night out, but beware.. When asking Does my bum look big in this? You may just get the factually corrent answer rather than the diplomatic one.