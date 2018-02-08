A canine casting call took place in Dublin today for a special role in an upcoming stage production and we had to be there!



Producers of Legally Blonde The Musical are looking for a pup-star to play the role of Rufus in the show at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

The Doggie divas had to walk up and down a pink catwalk and perform any trick that they had.

A canine casting call 😍🐶 These doggies were auditioning for the role of Rufus in Legally Blonde The Musical at @BGETheatre. pic.twitter.com/JfrW52Pue3 — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) February 8, 2018

Legally Blonde The Musical will play the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin from Monday 05 March until Saturday 10 March 2018.