Dolores O'Riordan has been conferred with a posthumous Honorary Doctorate by the University of Limerick.

Eileen O'Riordan, mother of The Cranberries lead singer, who tragically passed away last year, accepted the honour on her behalf today.

Eileen said "I know Dolores would be so proud to receive such an honour from her home town, it would mean so much to her".

"No matter where she travelled or lived, her heart was always in Limerick and would take any opportunity to return and spend time here with her family, friends and band members".

Dolores' fellow band members Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler were also presented with Honorary Doctorate of Letters.

Earlier this week the Limerick group released the first single from their upcoming album, which features previously unheard vocals of Dolores O'Riordan.